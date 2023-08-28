Housing program helps Northeast Missouri residents

Homeowner Jerry Lillard installs a new window into his over 100-year-old home.
Homeowner Jerry Lillard installs a new window into his over 100-year-old home.
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Northeast Missouri residents are getting a step ahead in fixing their homes and its all thanks to a self-help program from NECAC.

The program provides building materials to replace things like doors and windows.

While NECAC provides the materials, the homeowners are required to physically install each window or door.

NECAC construction supervisor Howard Sommer said programs like this help make homes healthier and safer, all while helping residents save money on utility bills.

“We have a lot of aging homes and the old wood windows, and the old wood doors are starting to show a lot of signs of decay, rot, deterioration, and they’re letting in a lot of cold air in the wintertime and letting a lot of warmer air in during the summertime,” said Sommer.

That reason is precisely why Hannibal homeowner Jerry Lillard signed up to participate in the program.

“It’s been a tremendous help. It’ll help cut down on the heat and air conditioning costs,” said Lillard.

Lillard said the rising costs of gas and electric mean that the more secure windows and doors could save him serious money on bills when it comes to the more than century-old house.

The current grant money for this program will help fix up nearly 48 homes across Northeast Missouri over the next two years.

The previous round helped upgrade more than 50 homes, and just finished up in April.

Anyone interested in signing up for the program needs to own their own home and must meet low-income eligibility guidelines.

For more information on this program, homeowners are urged to contact their nearest county service center.

