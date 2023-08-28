Lane closures on Bayview Bridge begin Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lane closures on the Bayview Bridge begin Monday, according to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT said drivers can expect lane reductions, cones, drums and flaggers on the bridge while deck sealing and repairs take place.

Pavement markings and restoring the vertical clearance gauge on the pier stem are also a part of this $823,000 project.

IDOT reported that these upgrades will increase the life of the bridge and make it safer for boats.

According to IDOT, this project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

