Lane closures on Bayview Bridge begin Monday

Lane closures on Bayview Bridge begin Monday
Lane closures on Bayview Bridge begin Monday(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lane closures on the Bayview Bridge begin Monday, according to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT said drivers can expect lane reductions, cones, drums and flaggers on the bridge while deck sealing and repairs take place.

Pavement markings and restoring the vertical clearance gauge on the pier stem are also a part of this $823,000 project.

IDOT reported that these upgrades will increase the life of the bridge and make it safer for boats.

According to IDOT, this project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
932 North Fourth Street
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections

Latest News

Proceeds go toward the Great River Honor Flight, which allows local veterans to fly to...
14th annual Blandinsville cookout raises money for veterans
Munger said a mother and four children were home at the time, but were able to escape without...
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire
Honor Flight fundraiser
14th annual Blandinsville cookout raises money for veterans
932 North Fourth Street
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire