Macomb 911 center needs help with more space

The 911 center has been at it's current location for 30-plus years.
The 911 center has been at it's current location for 30-plus years.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The emergency 911 center in Macomb has been located at 120 S. MacArthur Street for more than 30 years.

That’s also the same location that houses both the Macomb Police Department and McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why a move across town could be in the center’s future.

Mayor Michael Inman said a lack of space has become an issue.

Leaders are now considering relocating the 911 center to the transit facility at 701 East Pierce Street.

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner together,” Mayor Inman explained. “Where we can take a space that’s underutilized and put folks in there and make the best of it.”

The transit facility first opened in 2013.

Before it can be utilized partially as a 911 center, the Illinois Department of Transportation must approve the move since it awarded grants to the city for facility upgrades.

“We own the building,” Mayor Inman said. “But the Department of Transportation has some say in how the space is utilized.”

Inman said the cost of the relocation is still unknown but hopes the move will take place within the next year.

Macomb’s city council approved the plans to proceed at last Monday’s meeting.

