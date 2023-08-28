Mental health mobile crisis team now active

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 988 number helps connect people to mental health help over the phone, but when someone is in the midst of a serious crisis, it’s important in person help is readily available.

Transitions of Western Illinois now has a mobile crisis team to help those in mental distress, the culmination of a year’s worth of work.

Jessica Peters, the Director of Mental Health and Children’s Services, said they offered crisis services, but they catered to children mostly. She said they lacked the funds to offer a service for anyone, no matter the age. She said last year they received some grant funding from from the state to set up such a team.

“Someone in a mental health crisis or someone who needs mental health services it’s very difficult sometimes for them to walk in our front door and ask for help,” she said. “We can go to them, we can go to their house, we can meet them in the community, wherever they are most comfortable and we can provide these services.”

The team includes three crisis specialists, and three engagement specialists. The engagement specialists have personal experiences with mental health crisis and will work with people and help relate to them.

Peters said the mobile crisis team will operate in Pike, Hancock, Adams, Schuyler, and Brown Counties.

Tara Hamann, the Coordinator of Crisis Services, said when they receive a call from the 988 number, or a request from a family member, police, or medical services, they’ll first assess the site to ensure the safety of their staff. She said they’ll arrive to the area within 90 minutes, as required by Illinois Law, and provide help to those who need it.

“We interact with them and see what’s going on, ‘Has this been an ongoing crisis, issue, do they have resources, are they connected to things such as medication, counseling, things like that or do they need to get connected to those resources?’” Hamann said.

She said they hope to add two more people to their team, right now they just need applicants.

