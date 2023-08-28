New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New bills signed by Missouri Governor Parson go into effect across the state Monday. They’ll affect a variety of issues in Missouri.

Many of the laws change things for law enforcement. For instance, the widely talked-about texting and driving bill goes into effect, though penalties won’t be enacted until 2025.

Another bill going into effect could change the way first responders handle overdoses. While many use Narcan, this new provision would allow first responders to use any medication approved by the FDA to stop and prevent overdoses.

Senate Bill 24 was also signed by the governor and will go into effect. It provides better mental health care for first responders, including workman’s compensation for PTSD.

Other bills going into effect will change education and licensing. One of those new laws includes Senate Bill 34, which allows public and charter schools to offer New Testament and old Hebrew classes as electives to students.

Another bill passed will update how vehicle titling works, including allowing licensed car dealerships to collect sales tax and give drivers their titles and license plates.

And in the spectrum of healthcare, several bills were signed by the governor.

One of those bills that goes into effect Monday includes a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teens after a judge refused to block the measure.

Another will benefit low-income mothers. Senate Bill 45 expands Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days after birth to one year.

Parson signed 31 bills in all and vetoed one bill. That vetoed bill contained 33 separate provisions, termed by lawmakers as an “omnibus” bill.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in rural Plymouth, Illinois
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Missouri deer hunting regulation changes this fall
932 North Fourth Street
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire
Honor Flight fundraiser
14th annual Blandinsville cookout raises money for veterans
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections

Latest News

NEW LAWS: See the list of laws into effect Monday in Missouri
WGEM News at Ten
Women's equality day
WGEM News at Ten
Macomb 911 center
Transitions Mobile Crisis team ready
Mental health mobile crisis team now active