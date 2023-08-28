NEW LAWS: See the list of laws into effect Monday in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws go into effect on Monday in Missouri.

Here’s the list of laws you need to know:

Texting and Driving:

This act repeals the current prohibitions against the operation of motor vehicles while using hand-held electronic wireless communications devices. The act created the “Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law,” which prohibits several uses of electronic communication devices while operating motor vehicles, as detailed in the act. Among other restrictions, operators of motor vehicles can no longer physically hold or support, with any part of their body, an electronic communication device; write, send, or read any text-based communication; or make a phone call without the use of the hands-free or voice-operated feature or function.

The act specifies penalties for violations of these provisions, including enhanced penalties for repeat offenders, violations occurring in a work zone when workers are present, violations occurring in a school zone, and violations that are the proximate cause of property damage, personal injury, or death.

Law enforcement officers who stop a noncommercial motor vehicle for a violation of these provisions shall inform the operator of the operator’s right to decline a search of their device. No warrant shall be issued to confiscate or access an electronic communication device based on violating these provisions unless the violation results in serious injury or death.

Violations of these provisions shall not be used to establish probable cause for any other violation, and the provisions of the act shall be subject to racial bias reporting as required by law.

This act preempts local regulation of the use of electronic communication devices by the operators of vehicles.

Before January 1, 2025, a law enforcement officer who stops a noncommercial motor vehicle for violating these provisions shall not issue a citation for the violation and shall only issue a warning.

No person shall be stopped, inspected, or detained solely for a violation of these provisions.

Transgender Care for Children:

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, would prohibit Missouri healthcare providers from providing minors with puberty blockers, hormones, and gender-affirming surgeries. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before August 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Lawyers sued to overturn the law on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors, and two LGBTQ+ organizations.

Most adults would have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid wouldn’t cover it, and prisoners’ access to surgeries would be limited. Physicians who violate the law face revoking their licenses and being sued by patients. The law makes it easier for former patients to sue, giving them 15 years to go to court and promising at least $500,000 in damages if they succeed.

Collection of Sales Taxes for Vehicles:

This act provides the development of the Department of Revenue’s modernized system for vehicle titling and registration, driver licensing, and liens. Licensed motor vehicle dealers shall collect and remit to DOR the sales tax due on all motor vehicles the dealer sells.

Firearms in Schools:

This act provides that a person who is a school officer commissioned by the school board does not commit the offense of unlawful use of weapons when he or she brings a firearm into a school or on a school bus.

Other New Laws Into Effect:

SB 20 - modifies provisions related to retirement

SB 24 - creates new provisions relating to vulnerable persons

SB 28 - modifies provisions relating to access to public records of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

SB 34 - allows Missouri school districts and charter schools to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament

SB 35 - modifies provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement

SB 40 - modifies provisions relating to background check requirements for employment in certain fields

SB 45 - modifies provisions relating to healthcare

SB 63 - creates new provisions relating to financial institutions

SB 70 - modifies license reciprocity provisions and adopts the Counseling Interstate Compact for professional counselors

SB 75 - modifies provisions relating to retirement systems

SB 94 - establishes tax credits for the production of certain entertainment

SB 101 - enacts provisions relating to property and casualty insurance

SB 103 - modifies judicial proceedings

SB 106 - modifies provisions relating to public health

SB 109 - modifies provisions relating to mining

SB 116 - modifies provisions relating to the disposition of the dead

SB 127 - enacts state designations marked by the Missouri Department of Transportation

SB 138 - modifies and creates new provisions relating to agriculture

SB 139 - enacts provisions relating to state designations

SB 157 - modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure

SB 186 - modifies provisions relating to public safety

SB 190 - modifies provisions relating to tax relief for seniors

SB 227 - modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense

SB 398 - enacts provisions relating to motor vehicles

House Bill (HB) 115 - modifies provisions relating to licensing of healthcare professionals

HB 202 - modifies provisions relating to environmental regulation

HB 402 - modifies provisions relating to healthcare

HB 417 - provides incentives for certain individuals to obtain employment-related skills

HB 447 - modifies the duties of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

HB 802 - authorizes the conveyance of certain state property

