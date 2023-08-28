Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure skating finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 17, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Paul has died following a car crash last week.(Bernat Armangue | AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (Gray News) – A former Olympic figure skater was killed in a car crash last week, according to Canadian officials.

Skate Canada said figure skater Alexandra Paul, 31, was killed in a seven-vehicle collision in Ontario on Tuesday.

Her baby was also in the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to AP, Paul won multiple international medals and three Canadian championship medals alongside her skating partner Mitchell Islam, who is also her husband.

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance...
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance competition in the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2015 held at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, March 25, 2015.(Ng Han Guan | AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The couple competed for Canada in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. According to the Olympics, Paul and Islam finished in 18th place.

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement, calling her a “shining star on and off the ice.”

“Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” the statement read, in part. “She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Further details about her child’s condition following the crash were not given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in rural Plymouth, Illinois
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Missouri deer hunting regulation changes this fall
932 North Fourth Street
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire
Honor Flight fundraiser
14th annual Blandinsville cookout raises money for veterans
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections

Latest News

Paul Hudson, left, West Point archeologist, and Michael Diaz, West Point Museum curator, take...
After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to intensify into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it...
State of Emergency: People prepare and flee Idalia's path
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill
Federal agents check boxes at a port for banned items.
Defective: Dangerous consumer products find their way into America by ship and through online retailers