Patchy fog possible Monday morning

By Kyle Eck
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Conditions heading into Monday morning will be very comfortable as lows hover near 60 degrees. In addition, dew points will also be near 60 degrees and winds will be light, which could allow patchy fog to develop, especially across the northern half of the tri-states.

Overnight lows will hover near 60 degrees, but so will dew points by early Monday morning....
Overnight lows will hover near 60 degrees, but so will dew points by early Monday morning. Winds will be light, which may allow fog to form.(Gray Stations With Max)

If fog develops over your area by Monday morning, be sure to give yourself enough time when heading off to work. As the morning progresses, sunshine will dominate and temperatures will warm to about 80 degrees across the region.

Abundant sunshine is forecast through the rest of the work week, so plans for outdoor activities will have the “green-light-go”! Temperatures will hold near to slightly below average through Thursday, but Friday brings the chance for another warmup. Radiant sunshine persists across the Midwest heading into Labor Day weekend. To go along with that, Mother Nature will give “one last hurrah” for the unofficial end to summer as temperatures return to the 90s. This will be perfect weather for outdoor grilling and going for one last swim of the season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
932 North Fourth Street
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 08 27 2023
High pressure is settling in, and that means humidity levels will start to drop, as well as...
Gorgeous Sunday ahead
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 08 26 2023
Temps will be slightly cooler than average for much of next week
Heat subsides for now