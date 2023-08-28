Patchy fog possible Monday morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Conditions heading into Monday morning will be very comfortable as lows hover near 60 degrees. In addition, dew points will also be near 60 degrees and winds will be light, which could allow patchy fog to develop, especially across the northern half of the tri-states.

If fog develops over your area by Monday morning, be sure to give yourself enough time when heading off to work. As the morning progresses, sunshine will dominate and temperatures will warm to about 80 degrees across the region.

Abundant sunshine is forecast through the rest of the work week, so plans for outdoor activities will have the “green-light-go”! Temperatures will hold near to slightly below average through Thursday, but Friday brings the chance for another warmup. Radiant sunshine persists across the Midwest heading into Labor Day weekend. To go along with that, Mother Nature will give “one last hurrah” for the unofficial end to summer as temperatures return to the 90s. This will be perfect weather for outdoor grilling and going for one last swim of the season.

