Quincy first responders compete in battle of the badges blood drive

QUINCY (WGEM) - Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and held a friendly competition Monday afternoon for a good cause.

Monday marked the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive at the Quincy Regional Training Facility.

The competition featured nearly two dozen first responders from the Quincy Police Department, the Quincy Fire Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Ambulance District.

Quincy fire chief Bernard Vahlkamp said Monday’s event was a fun way to help the community while raising awareness for the need of blood donations.

“It’s just part of our community involvement to try to help the Red Cross out, help get blood, they’re always in dire need of a blood supply so this is just a way to bring some awareness to it and have a friendly little competition at the same time,” said Vahlkamp.

He said the Red Cross helps the fire department all the time, so this was also their chance to give back.

“They’re a big partner in our community. They help out during disaster relief, they help out with us at fire scenes with providing housing for people that need it that are displaced, clothing, so there’s lots of needs, lots of areas that the Red Cross works in partnership with the police and fire departments to help people in need,” said Vahlkamp.

He encourages anyone else to give blood if they are able to.

Whichever agency gave the most blood donations on Monday will get their name on a plaque.

