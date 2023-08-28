Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit: Courtesy Buck Daily via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.

A photo posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
932 North Fourth Street
Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire
Honor Flight fundraiser
14th annual Blandinsville cookout raises money for veterans
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case