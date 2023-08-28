Weak cold front arrives Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Much more comfortable air has settled into the region. Dew points on your Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Early Tuesday morning we may see some fog develop. That fog will stick around till about 9 AM before it burns off or lifts into a scattered cloud deck. There is a very weak cold front that will push through the area on Tuesday afternoon which will cause our daytime high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday to drop down below seasonable norms. There also may be enough energy there to spark, a few isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. But all in all, Tuesday will be a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will then rebound for the weekend ramping back up to the warmer side of things near 90° both Saturday and Sunday.

Temps will cool for a few days before the weekend warm-up (Brian inman)

