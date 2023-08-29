Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 29, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Richard Wallingford

Melburn Fisher

Dallas Neff

Becky Meyer

Margaret Hesse

Mike Clow

David Carroll

AJ Bourn

Kimberly Carlson

William DeJong

Stella Ferris

Glenna Grove

Rosalee Lorton

Rita O’Hern

Paula Wise

Hunter Hildebrand

Case Pieper Peeper

Isabel Ferris

Tina Harris

Eric Vance

Kris Dorethy

Brad Meierotto

Linda Hutcherson

Mikayla Dobbins

Gary Janssen

Tammy Smith

Tyler Thorman

Jonathan & Lexi Boyer

Freddie & Emily Kientzle

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.