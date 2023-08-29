Cool and dry and then warm and dry

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak cold front will pass through the region and that will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for a few days. Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Will only top out near or just below 80°. We may have some overnight low temperatures or morning low temperatures that drop down into the low 50s for the Quincy area.

Weekend looks warm (Brian inman)

Wednesday night into Thursday morning we may see a few locations that will drop down into the upper 40s for a low temperature. A warming trend then begins on Friday with high temperatures topping out right where you would expect him to be around 83° and then as we kick off the holiday weekend temperatures will warm to near 90° on Saturday. Both Sunday and your Labor Day daytime high temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s. As of right now, we do not see any indications of rain over the next seven days

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.