Cool and dry and then warm and dry

Temperature trend past and future
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak cold front will pass through the region and that will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for a few days. Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Will only top out near or just below 80°. We may have some overnight low temperatures or morning low temperatures that drop down into the low 50s for the Quincy area.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning we may see a few locations that will drop down into the upper 40s for a low temperature. A warming trend then begins on Friday with high temperatures topping out right where you would expect him to be around 83° and then as we kick off the holiday weekend temperatures will warm to near 90° on Saturday. Both Sunday and your Labor Day daytime high temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s. As of right now, we do not see any indications of rain over the next seven days

