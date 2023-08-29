Hospital report: August 29, 2023

Deaths:

Marvin R. Hufford, age 90, of Quincy, died on August 24 at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Suzanne Willer, age 76, of Quincy, died on August 26 in University Hospital, Iowa City.

Carol J. Fogle, age 75, of Hannibal, died on August 25 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.

Thomas Marion “Bud” Fishback, age 85, of Canton, Missouri, died on August 28 in his home.

Galen Henry Pittman, Jr., age 79, of Fowler, Illinois, died on August 25.

Matthew Noel Burns, age 47, of Keokuk, died on August 19 in Alaska.

Births:

Jordan Miller and Katilyn Fisher of Perry, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Adam and Courtney Snider of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Clayton White and DellaAnn Lemons of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

William Owsley and Jamie Pyatt of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Joseph and Savannah Mitchell of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.