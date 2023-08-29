Lawsuit accuses former Canton collector of stealing nearly $90K

By Rajah Maples
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A former city collector and municipal court clerk for the City of Canton, Missouri, is now accused of stealing $89,668.20.

A lawsuit filed July 24 by the city accuses LaTrisha Crist of intentionally endorsing Canton residents’ water and sewer payments made by check and keeping the money for her own use.

The suit claims the theft happened between Aug. 1, 2014, and Jan. 31, 2020.

The money was supposed to be paid to the City of Canton for residents’ water and sewer services.

Crist was in charge of billing, accounting, and receiving payments for those utilities at the time.

The suit further claims Crist failed to turn that money into the City of Canton and instead kept it for her own use and enjoyment.

The City of Canton is requesting a judgment against Crist for $89,668.20 in damages in addition to the taxable costs of the suit and interest.

Matthew G. Koehler with Brown & James, P.C. in St. Louis is representing the City of Canton.

You can read the full court filing below.

