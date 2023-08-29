Missouri marijuana microbusinesses selected for licenses in statewide lottery

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By KY3 Staff and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cannabis microbusinesses are eyeing the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation website to see if they won the lottery of being selected for a legal license.

CLICK HERE for lottery results.

More than $12.6 million was spent on the opening weekend of marijuana sales in Missouri, and now micro businesses in the state will get a share of the pot.

Consumer sales totaled more than $8.5 million, with $4.1 million in medical marijuana sales. That number could change due to data processing time, returns, or refunds, but regardless, that’s a lot of money.

The department received more than 1,600 applications, 400 wholesale applications, and 1,000 dispensary applications. Six microbusiness license applicants will be selected within each of the eight Missouri congressional districts – two for dispensaries and four for wholesale facilities for 48 microbusiness licenses. The department will then issue an additional 48 in 2024 and 48 in 2025.

The department’s website reads the drawing was made without a reference to who the applicants were.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a microbusiness differentiates from a medical or comprehensive facility because it provides a path to facility ownership for people who might not easily access that chance. Also, those with a net worth of less than $250,000 or veterans with a service-connected disability.

