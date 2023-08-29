Nauvoo businesses hope for more foot traffic with Grape Festival this weekend

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Every year, the first weekend in September is dedicated to the Nauvoo Annual Grape Festival, which attracts hundreds, if not more than a thousand visitors.

This year the three-day event runs at the Nauvoo State Park from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Grape Festival is the town’s biggest annual event, but it also means the end of the summer tourism season. A majority of tourists come to Nauvoo to visit the Nauvoo Temple, which is dedicated to the Church of the Latter Day Saints.

Transitioning to off-season tourism, weekend events like the Grape Festival will help keep visitors rolling in.

“Winter can be very long and quiet for a business here,” said Jordan Squire, the owner of The Red Front restaurant.

Several businesses in town are seasonal, but Squire trusts people will still come to Nauvoo. This time of year, he said his customers are a good mix of locals and tourists.

“We have to be careful with that because we don’t want to run out of money in the off-season,” Squire said. “We have to be smart about how we do things, and having weekend events and specials and things like that certainly helps keep things busier.”

Other fall festivities include the scarecrow festival, Oktoberfest and pumpkin walk.

Mayor Tacy Nelson said tourism is one of the city’s biggest money makers, every year raking in several thousands of dollars.

“I think fall in Nauvoo is a secret people don’t know about,” Nelson said.

Despite the derecho that produced 100-plus mph wind gusts and destroyed homes in the Nauvoo area, Nelson said it didn’t factor much into tourism turnout.

She said several who were already in town volunteered to help with cleanup.

“We’ve seen many many tour buses, lots of youth, lots of families come through, I think our businesses are satisfied with the summer turnout that they’ve had,” she said.

This fall will be the owner of Emporium Quilts, Linda Chatwin’s first experience with the Nauvoo Grape Festival. She’s hopeful that more people in town means more customers walking through her door.

“We just love tourism because that’s what kind of makes us be in business,” Chatwin said.

Chatwin expects business to trickle down once the fall hits, but she said events like the Grape Festival could help keep her busy year round.

Food vendors open at 5 p.m. at the Nauvoo State Park on Friday with the carnival opening at 6 p.m. An FFA dunk tank fundraiser also kicks off at 6 p.m. and live music starts at 8:30 p.m.

A full list of the festival’s events can be found here.

