New rules for tree stands and trail cameras around Mark Twain Lake

All tree stands and trail cameras must be fixed to the trees using straps, not screws.
All tree stands and trail cameras must be fixed to the trees using straps, not screws.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - With hunting season fast approaching, there are some changes coming to the area around Mark Twain Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is instituting new regulations when it comes to the use of tree stands or trail cameras around the lake.

New this year, hunters will be able to place tree stands throughout the season instead of just a one-day placement. This runs from Sept. 1 to the end of January.

Only one tree stand, or portable blind, is permitted per person. They may only be placed in areas designated for hunting.

Also new this year is the availability of trail cameras. Previously, trail cameras were not allowed on Army Corps grounds.

For this season, hunters may place trail cameras in areas designated for hunting.

These cameras cannot be within 100 feet of hunter/fisherman access lots, adjacent roads, and designated trails. Cameras may not be used to monitor pedestrians or the recreational use of public lands.

All tree stands and trail cameras must be fixed to trees using straps. Bark-penetrating mounds are not allowed.

Natural Resource Specialist Aaron Eckelkamp said all stands and cameras must also be labeled.

“It’ll have to be correctly labeled with your name, address, phone number or conservation number, either one. If someone is in violation, we want to be able to contact the person. We want to know whose property is on government grounds to we can get ahold of them,” said Eckelkamp.

He said the main reason for these changes was to make hunting around the lake, where two different agencies own land, easier.

“We made these changes because there was a lot of confusion to hunters. Some people thought this was the Missouri Department of Conservation ground, not Corps of Engineers ground. So, we want to be across the same board with regulations, we want to mirror the same, so we don’t have that confusion to hunters,” said Eckelkamp.

He said hunting is quite popular and successful around the lake, especially with the start of crossbows.

Anyone with questions about the new regulations is asked to call the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097.

All areas in blue are open for hunting. All of the red dots represent hunter/fisherman access...
All areas in blue are open for hunting. All of the red dots represent hunter/fisherman access lots.(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in rural Plymouth, Illinois
This comes as the ongoing labor dispute involving the city and the union representing the...
Quincy City Council sees swearing in of four QPD officers
NEW LAWS: See the list of laws into effect Monday in Missouri
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Missouri deer hunting regulation changes this fall

Latest News

The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.
Nauvoo businesses hope for more foot traffic with Grape Festival this weekend
Former Canton city collector LaTrisha Crist is accused of stealing almost $90,000 between...
Lawsuit accuses former Canton collector of stealing nearly $90K
Temperature trend past and future
Cool and dry and then warm and dry
Quincy Gems not returning next season; future beyond 2024 unclear