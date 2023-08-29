Palmyra elementary and high school to get new HVAC systems

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - While the extreme heat have left the Tri-States for now, leaders in the Palmyra School District said its still important they replace the HVAC systems in the middle school and high school.

Superintendent Jason Harper said their elementary and high school HVAC systems are more than 20 years old, more than five years older than the typical lifespan of those systems.

The school board has approved a $1.79 million bid to pay for the project. Harper said the money for the project comes from reserve funds they’ve stored up.

He said while their staff is good at repairing the HVAC systems when they fail , they know they need new systems soon.

“The problem with air conditioning units right now, or HVAC units, when they shut down, is the lead times for parts can be up to 50 to 60 weeks and so if you have something shut down and you can’t get the parts for that, it may be a long time before it can get back up,” Harper said.

He said they’ll replace a total of 69 units, 31 units on the elementary school roof, nine split systems on the ground, and 29 units on the high school roof.

High school math teacher Melissa Billups said she’s had the heating and cooling go out in her classroom a couple times over the years, including last week, which made it very uncomfortable for her students. She said despite opening windows to help cool down the class, it doesn’t always work.

“When the HVAC goes down, our rooms become very stuffy and uncomfortable, sticky for the lack of a better way of describing it and so when you have students and you are trying to teach, it creates an uncomfortable environment for the lack of a better way,” Billups said. “Kids like to be comfortable, they learn better when they are comfortable and when they’re not worried about being really hot or overly cold.”

Harper said they look to start the project in July of 2024.

