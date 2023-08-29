Quincy City Council sees swearing in of four QPD officers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Four new officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Monday night at the Quincy City Council meeting.

This comes as the ongoing labor dispute involving the city and the union representing the Quincy Police Department comes to an end.

Aaron Howe, Dylan Young, Levi Dowling and Jayden Rice walked into Monday night’s council meeting as civilians and left as sworn QPD officers.

It was a packed house in chambers to watch the swearing in. It came amidst arbitration and contract negotiations.

It was previously reported that QPD officers and supervisors will receive a 2.75% retroactive raise for the 2021 to 2022 contract year and 3.5% raises each of the following three years. That means staff will see a cumulative 13.9% raise.

QPD Chief Adam Yates said it will be good to have the contract negations behind the department, so they can look forward to continuing their jobs without distraction, like increasing his man power.

Yates addressed the new officers in the council meeting.

“The standards by which you live and work will be high and for good reason, the responsibilities that come with being a police officer are many,” Yates said. “You’ll be expected to work hard, train hard and learn to master your craft. Police officers are responsible for the safety and protection of our citizens, there is no higher honor.”

Resolutions for the collective bargaining agreements between the city of Quincy, patrol officers and Supervisors Chapters of Policemen’s Benevolent Association Labor Committee Local Unit 12 were approved tonight.

While Mayor Mike Troup did not comment on Monday night, he said the city has accepted the arbitrators ruling in the case.

Also at city council:

Granted permission for Uncle Bobs Bar, 1301 North 12th Street, to hold a “20- Year Anniversary Party” from noon to 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2023. The applicant requests the closure of Spruce Street and 12th Street west to the alley from noon to 11 p.m.

Granted permission for Joy Berhorst requesting permission to hold the annual Pink Pass It On fundraiser walk benefiting the Blessing Hospital Breast Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Washington Park. The walk will begin at 5th and Maine Street go to 24th and Maine Street then turn around and go to 5th Street on the sidewalk.

Granted permission for the Good Samaritan Home Foundation to hold the United Hearts Family Fest fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trinity Church, 2020 South 24th Street.

Granted Permission for Kelly Weiman on behalf of the Quincy Public Schools to hold the Quincy FFA Barnyard Fun Run and 5K on Saturday, Sept. 16. The run/walk event will begin at Quincy High School (3322 Maine St.), go east on Maine Street, turn around in Flinn Stadium parking lot (4400 Maine St.) and return to the starting point.

Granted permission for Quincy University to close 20th Street between Spruce and Sycamore Streets to accommodate special game day parking for Quincy University home football games on: Aug. 31 – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23rd – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21st – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Granted a revocable permit application for encroachment of City right-of-way by John Schemerhorn, to request permission to install a balcony above right-of-way at 110 South 11th Street.

Granted a revocable permit application for encroachment of City right-of-way by John Schemerhorn, to request permission to install a sign over above right-of-way at 122 South 11th Street.

Granted a revocable permit application for encroachment of City right-of-way by Waylon Rhoads, to request permission to place a portable A-Frame sign on City right-of-way in front of property located at 1205 Vermont Street.

Granted a revocable permit application for encroachment of City right-of-way by First Union Congregational Church, 105 North 12th Street, to request permission to close the sidewalk on the West side of North 12th Street from Maine Street North to the alley to allow for exterior painting. The sidewalk will be closed for 30 days beginning on Sept. 1, 2023, weather permitting.

Granted special permit for Full Service Roofing, LLC to allow for the operation of an Automobile Detailing Business (Car Wash) at 106 South 11th Street.

Permission granted to amend City Code Chapter 162 (zoning) regarding information required on a site plan and it recommends approval of an amendment to City Code Chapter 161 (subdivisions) regarding drainage easements as requested.

A resolution of the City of Quincy adopting Civility Pledge was tabled indefinitely.

Approved Public Works and Utilities Committee for the quote from Brown Equipment Company of Evansville, IN in the amount of $19,818.48 for the purchase of sewer cleaning accessories.

Approved Public Works for the low quote from Core and Main of Washington, IL in the amount of $9,510.00 for the purchase of water main and pipe fittings that will be used for the repair and maintenance of failed water main and water service lines.

Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 40 (Boards and Commissions) of the Municipal Code of The City of Quincy (2015) (Delete: 6-year term limitation for at-large Plan Commission members.)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.