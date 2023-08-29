Quincy Gems not returning next season; future beyond 2024 unclear

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The owners of Quincy Gems Baseball announced Tuesday in a news release that the Quincy Gems will not play at QU Stadium for the 2024 season.

Jimmie and Julie Louthan have been the owners of the team since 2016. They announced the decision was made after carefully considering many factors in running the business.

According to the Louthans, it has become difficult to offer affordable seasonal entertainment in this market. The Louthans stated they have sacrificed valuable family time over the past 10 seasons and are ready for fewer summer commitments.

Jimmie Louthan told WGEM News they had to make a decision for the 2024 season by Sept. 1. Louthan said they are working with the Prospect League on the next steps for the team.

Louthan said he is unsure what the future holds for the team and whether or not they will return to Quincy for the 2025 season.

The Louthans say they intend for the franchise to remain in the Prospect League in a new location under new management.

“We are sincerely grateful for the unforgettable connections made with players, host families, fans, sponsors and those in the community who supported Quincy Gems Baseball along with the dedicated staff who made summer baseball in Quincy possible,” the Louthans stated.

The Quincy Gems are a part of the Prospect League, a collegiate summer league for elite college players, with home games played at QU Stadium, 18th and Sycamore. The Gems have played as a collegiate team and have been a part of the Quincy community since 1996.

The Louthans, who own JJ’s Catering, managed the concessions at the stadium for the 2014 season. As part of an ownership group, the Louthans had the opportunity to purchase the team from the city of Quincy in 2016.

