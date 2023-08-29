Warmer and a little more humid today before cold front arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nearby area of high pressure will continue to slowly move south and eastward through the day. Despite that, the high pressure will provide us with a lot of sunshine today.

This morning’s satellite shows just a few thin upper-level clouds passing through right now. That means another beautiful sunny start to the day. The only caveat is that there may be some morning river fog. Morning temperatures are sitting in the 60s. Winds have shifted as expected and are now coming out of the southwest. This will lead to slightly warmer highs, in the mid 80s. Those southwesterly winds will also lead to higher dew points, which will make it feel a little more humid. Later this afternoon and evening, a cold front will start to arrive from the north. One question around this front has been, will it give us any rain? It is possible we could get a stray shower or two this evening, but the front will have its work cutout for itself. The reason being a lack of available moisture due to the departing high pressure. Therefore, most of us will end up dry today. Any shower that does form will weaken and fade off after sunset. Then for tonight, we will have clear skies and lows in the 60s.

After the cold front passes, it will bring in cooler and drier air. Therefore, tomorrow we will have abundant sunshine with light northeasterly winds. Daytime highs will be cooler, in the upper 70s to near 80° depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Dew points will also go down, dropping humidity levels. A stellar day!

