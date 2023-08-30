Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child

Katie M. Smith
Katie M. Smith(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Wednesday the arrest of a Barry, Illinois, woman on charges of aggravated battery to a child and unlawful restraint.

Greenwood stated Katie M. Smith, 27, was arrested on Monday following an investigation led by Chief Deputy Zack Orr.

Greenwood reported the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were alerted to a potential child abuse situation by a local school district after employees noticed bruising on a child.

Court records show that in May, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of domestic battery and battery in another case.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Gems not returning next season; future beyond 2024 unclear
Former Canton city collector LaTrisha Crist is accused of stealing almost $90,000 between...
Lawsuit accuses former Canton collector of stealing nearly $90K
This comes as the ongoing labor dispute involving the city and the union representing the...
Quincy City Council sees swearing in of four QPD officers
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The festival runs from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.
Nauvoo businesses hope for more foot traffic with Grape Festival this weekend

Latest News

Kairos Hope receives grant
New grant looks to help local sex trafficking victims
A lawsuit filed July 24, 2023, by the city of Canton, Mo., accuses LaTrisha Crist of...
Lawsuit accuses former Canton collector of stealing nearly $90K
A local author based in Quincy will soon have a collection of her work sent to the moon.
Local author’s novels are bound for the stars
This year’s parade theme is Children’s Bedtime Stories.
Organizers prepare for 35th annual Keokuk Labor Day Parade