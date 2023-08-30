Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reported Wednesday the arrest of a Barry, Illinois, woman on charges of aggravated battery to a child and unlawful restraint.

Greenwood stated Katie M. Smith, 27, was arrested on Monday following an investigation led by Chief Deputy Zack Orr.

Greenwood reported the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were alerted to a potential child abuse situation by a local school district after employees noticed bruising on a child.

Court records show that in May, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of domestic battery and battery in another case.

