Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 30, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jeremy Schoonover

George Hendrin

Ruth Hellenger

Kay Hultz

Nancy Smith

Noel Cooper

Sawyer Goodwin

Baird Risdon

Austin Stark

John Davis

Anita Adair

Missy Davis

Gwen Severs

Mark Pfaffe

Tammy Ames

Sean Longshore

Judy Stanton

Patty Bauer

Bryan Stansbery

Wayne Bollin

Neil Smith

Krista Anderson

Raymond Archer

Tracy Grant

Jeremy & Ashley Boone

Andrew & Cindy Leaver

Alex & Robin Ippensen

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 30, 2023

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
August 30, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 29, 2023

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 29, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 29, 2023

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 28, 2023

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 28, 2023.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 27, 2023

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 27, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 28, 2023

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 27, 2023

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 26, 2023

Updated: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 26, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 25, 2023

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 25, 2023

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.