Community members gather at QCT to get insight on Clue

The public gathered to hear from the cast and crew of the upcoming play "Clue".
The public gathered to hear from the cast and crew of the upcoming play "Clue".(WGEM Staff)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Visitors at Quincy Community Theatre’s discovery night got the public’s first look at the theater’s upcoming production of “Clue,” Tuesday evening.

Cast and crew members welcomed guests and gave them a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the comedic murder mystery.

Organizers said events like this are important to help the theater fulfill its mission of sharing entertainment and education through community participation.

“Working with a cast that is both a mix of people who have done QCT shows and people who are new to QCT,” Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen said, “It just speaks so much to what we want to do here which is invite all members of our community to tell a really great story.

The play is based on the 1985 movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

It runs Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 and Sept. 14 through Sept. 17.

Tickets are on sale now.

