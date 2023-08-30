Feeling a little bit more like early fall the next few days/nights

Abundant sunshine is expected today. However, it may look a little hazy due to a little Canadian wildfire smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The cold front I talked about yesterday has cleared the Tri-States. In the wake of this frontal passage, winds have shifted to the northeast and are bringing in cooler and drier air.

Morning temperatures are similar to yesterday morning as we are in the 50s and 60s. However, daytime highs will be a little cooler. Highs will range from the upper 70s to near 80° depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Dew points will gradually fall through the morning, leading to lower humidity levels. Through the day, I am expecting abundant sunshine. However, it may look a little hazy due to a little Canadian wildfire smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. Winds will continue to flow from the east/northeast at about 5 - 10 mph.

By tonight the clear skies will continue, winds will lighten up to about calm to 5 mph, and we will have very dry air in place. Those factors will favor radiational cooling. Meaning, temperatures will be able to cool down efficiently. Lows will be noticeably cooler in the 50s. With the clear skies though, we will have perfect viewing conditions for tonight’s full moon. It will be a blue moon and a supermoon. Pretty cool!

The moon will full tonight at 8:35 PM.
The moon will full tonight at 8:35 PM.(maxuser | WGEM)

