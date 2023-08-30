THE FINAL PITCH: 50 years ago today, QHS grad Weiss won last pro baseball game played by a Quincy team

QUINCY (WGEM) - If it was the last professional baseball game played by a Quincy team, it was only fitting a Gem City prep standout got the ball for the final time.

Fifty years ago today on Aug. 30, 1973 -- amid longstanding rumors the team was leaving Quincy and moving to Florida because of the deteriorating conditions of Q Stadium -- the Quincy Cubs beat the host Burlington Bees 3-2 in its final game as a professional baseball franchise.

The pitching and hitting star that day for the Cubs was none other than former Quincy High standout Mike Weiss, a 21-year-old right-hander, who stung the Bees with his arm and his bat.

| Quincy Cubs 1973 program (Courtesy of Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County)

“It meant so much to Mike to get to pitch in his hometown,” said wife Susie of her husband, who died Sept. 19, 2021, after battling an illness. He was 69.

“He used to say not many people can say they got drafted the day after they graduated from high school and then eventually got to pitch minor league baseball in their home.”

On the mound that night in Burlington, Weiss pitched 8.2 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and eight strikeouts in winning his 11th game of the Midwest League season.

At the bat, Weiss collected two hits, scored a run and drove in a run as the Q Cubs completed a 61-64 season, finishing in seventh place and missing the postseason.

The night before, the Q Cubs beat Burlington 7-3 in the last professional baseball ever at Q Stadium before an announced crowd of 778.

Weiss, a 6-foot, 160-pounder, finished with an 11-4 record, two saves and a 2.38 earned run average during his second full season in Quincy. He appeared in 36 games covering 121 innings, making eight starts with two complete-game shutouts.

In that final game, Quincy took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on singles by Doug Carvalho, Stan Buky and Weiss.

Burlington tied the game 1-1 in the sixth on an RBI by future MLB player Chet Lemon.

Quincy took a 3-1 lead in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by Weiss and Tim Batts before Randy Gettman’s single scored the second run of the inning.

***

Susan “Susie” Reddick was a 15-year-old Quincy Cubs and Chicago Cubs fan who like most of her friends, flocked to Q Stadium to watch the boys of summer.

Large groups of teenagers could always be seen congregating after the games, trying to catch the attention of the players and chase down autographs of future big leaguers.

“I was 61/2 years younger than Mike,” Susie said with a laugh. “I was like in grade school or junior high. I had no idea that my future husband would be out there on the mound that summer.”

Mike was born May 2, 1952, in Jackson. Miss., the son of Jack and Berniece Weiss. His father, a Quincy native, worked for Illinois Bell and moved the family back to Quincy shortly after Mike was born. In baseball circles, Weiss considered himself a Quincy native.

Weiss was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 30th round (693 overall) of the 1970 MLB Draft on the recommendation of another Quincyan, El Tappe, himself a former Chicago Cubs player and manager.

At QHS, Weiss was 8-2 as both a junior and a senior with 1.74 and 1.12 earned run averages, earning a spot in the Quincy High School Sports Hall of Fame.

He pitched parts of three seasons (1971-73) for the Q-Cubs compiling an 18-13 record. Weiss split the 1974 and 1975 season between Midland (AA) and Wichita (AAA) before retiring. For his professional career, Weiss finished with a 40-35 record and a 3.89 earned run average.

So how did Susie, a 1976 graduate of QHS, and her husband meet?

“Well, Mike was living in Arizona and came back to town for his 10-year class reunion in 1980,” Susie Weiss said.

“We had some mutual friends, we met and that was that!”

Four years later on St. Patrick’s Day in 1984, Susie and Mike got married in Las Vegas.

From that union, came three children: Travis Weiss, (38) of Quincy; Morgan Longcor (36) and her husband Bradley Jr. of Quincy; and Jennifer Weiss (34) of Quincy.

The couple also have four grandchildren: Rowyn Weiss (6), Bradley III (16) and Myley Longcor (14) and Charlestyn Reilly (8).

Weiss learned to operate a printing press while traveling the country playing baseball. After his baseball career ended, he received his first job printing in Arizona, and was employed as a printing press operator for many years before being employed by Knapheide Manufacturing in Quincy until his retirement in 2014.

Susie and Morgan both said Weiss didn’t dwell too much about his pro baseball career around the family home.

“He was always just Dad to us kids,” Morgan said.

Among Weiss’ teammates on the 1973 team were fellow pitchers Bruce Sutter, who parlayed a split-finger fastball he learned while a Q Cub into a Hall of Fame career and a World Series championship with St. Louis in 1982, and Dennis Lamp, who gave up the 3,000th hit to St. Louis’ Lou Brock in 1979.

“Mike and Bruce were great friends,” Susie said. “I know after Bruce had found success with the split-fingered fastball he learned from Fred Martin (Cubs minor league pitching instructor) he sent Mike a glove and a ball and told him to learn the splitter!

“By then Mike had been retired from baseball for awhile so that wasn’t gonna happen.”

When Mike became ill, Susie said he also reconnected with former outfielder Wayne Tyrone, who was a Quincy teammate and played briefly in Chicago and was a longtime friend.

Susie does recall one particular incident Mike told her about A bench-clearing brawl.

“He said he was the first one out of the dugout and then the benches cleared,” Susie said.

And finally for any family of lifelong Chicago Cubs fans came the thrill of a World Series championship in 2016, ending the famed 108-year drought.

“Oh my, that was so awesome,” Susie said of the family gatherings to watch the postseason action.

“We watched on the TV in our garage and the kids would come by and Mike would make everybody sit in the same chairs each game.

“During the last game, I got up to go get a beer and Mike told me to get back in my seat!”

The Cubs finished off the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 and the celebration was on.

“We are true blue Cubs fans,” Susie said. “That connection runs deep.”

***

Probably the person who knew Weiss the best -- prior to his marriage to Susie -- was his best friend Mike McGee of Quincy.

The two met in high school when McGee was the senior right-hander and staff ace for the Blue Devils and Weiss was a talented sophomore trying to earn his place on the roster.

“We became the best of friends,” said McGee, who graduated in 1968. “We got to know each other through baseball and as time went on, we did everything together.

“We were both extremely competitive. We went hard at each other 100 percent.”

While Weiss was pitching in Quincy, he was teammates with Sutter and along with McGee, the trio formed a strong friendship.

Sutter, who by all accounts was not good in Quincy, arguably had his career saved by a freak boating accident.

“I thought he was the last guy that was ever gonna make the big leagues,” McGee said with a chuckle.

So one hot summer afternoon on a game day, McGee took Weiss and Sutter out in his boat on the Mississippi River.

“So Weiss jumps out of the boat and slices his foot on a beer bottle that was hidden under water,” McGee said. “And he’s in bad shape and can’t pitch that night.

“So he tells me I have to go to Q Stadium and tell (manager Walt) Dixon that he can’t pitch. That forced them to keep Sutter around.”

So how did that conversation with Dixon, a crusty old-school no nonsense manager go?

“Let’s just say that was not pleasant,” McGee said.

As the years went on, Weiss lost contact with Sutter.

Thn one day, Weiss bumped into Moose Skowron, a legendary first baseman with the Chicago White Sox, who was in Quincy visiting family.

“He and Mike got to talking and he told Moose that he had lost contact with Bruce,” Susie Weiss said. “Moose told him let me see what I can do about that.

“A couple days later Moose called him and said he called the commissioner’s office and asked for Bruce’s phone number. Then Moose called Bruce to see if it was all right if he gave his phone number to Mike.

“It was just kind of neat Mike and Bruce then reconnected and had a great long conversation.”

McGee, who has been married to his wife Gretchen for 51 years and has two daughters and seven grandchildren, has many stories to share about his best friend.

Another happened in high school.

“So the day before we are to play archival Christian Brothers, Mike gets nabbed for underage drinking,” McGee said.

“So Coach (Gary Zbornak) leaves it up to a team vote about whether he should play. Of course, the team votes for him to play.

“He goes out and throws a no-hitter. The next day in The Herald-Whig he’s on the sports page for throwing a no-hitter against CB and on another page he’s in On The Record for underage possession!”

McGee says looking back neither really understood what being a professional baseball player really meant in the moment.

“I think it became a bigger deal once we were older and could think back about it,” said McGee, now 73 and retired from UPS after a 30-year career.

“I just vaguely remember those final games. I don’t think anybody had a clue that would be it, including Mike.

***

As the game entered the bottom of the ninth inning, the Q Cubs were clinging precariously to a 3-2 lead. But Burlington loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against Weiss.

Having gone as long and as hard as he could, Dixon -- back in the dugout after a two-year absence -- summoned reliever Gary Young from the bullpen to replace Weiss.

Young threw one pitch which resulted in Carvalho making a game-saving catch while crashing into the right-field wall and holding on to the ball and preserving the victory.

The Q Cubs had just won the last professional baseball game ever played by a Quincy team 3-2 over Burlington.

And in the boxscore for that game -- played 50 years ago today on Aug. 30, 1973 -- reads:

WP-Weiss (11-4).

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.