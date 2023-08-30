Hannibal summer tourism wraps up with upcoming Big River Steampunk Festival

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There were more than a few hot spells in the Tri-States over the summer, which may have kept some from going outside on their free time. How did this impact tourism in Hannibal?

Despite the heat economic leaders said they really pulled through this summer and are already looking ahead for the fall.

Hannibal Convention and Visitor’s Bureau sales and marketing manager Trevor McDonald said from concerts to carnivals, the crowds were strong.

“Twain on Main, something I very quickly noticed from it’s beginning, is that it’s doubled in size,” McDonald said.

McDonald said as always the festivals that boost Hannibal’s economy tenfold, bringing in thousands of visitors each summer.

“I’ve had people from Australia, Denmark stop in,” said Native American Trading Co. owner Michael O’Cheltrea.

O’Cheltrea said he knows on days when there are festivals, he needs to fully staff his gift shop.

“It’s good, not for just me, but for all businesses,” O’Cheltrea said. “I appreciate that. I’ve been here for over 30 years and I want everyone to do well.”

McDonald said one of the biggest contributors to their success this year were the riverboats.

“We’ve got more of them than ever,” McDonald said. “Several double dockings, including one tomorrow.”

McDonald said they plan to wrap up their summer and launch into their fall tourism with the 9th Big River Steampunk Festival.

“I’ve been told it’s the biggest outdoor steampunk festival in the country,” McDonald said.

McDonald said they expect 20,000 people in attendance.

“It’s grown so much from it’s inaugural, till today,” McDonald said. “Each one has just gotten bigger. It had gotten too large to be contained just on Main so very quickly we had another section on the riverfront, too.”

Big River Steampunk kicks off on Friday Sept. 1 and goes through Monday Sept. 4.

