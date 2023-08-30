Hospital report: August 30, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023
Deaths:

Cheryl Lynn Vuch, age 65, of Monroe City, died on August 26 at Monroe City Manor Care Center.

Reva F. Cornelius, age 92, of New London, died on August 29 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

John F. Kane, age 76, of Sunset Home, died on August 28 in the home.

Rober J. Sassman, age 91, of Quincy, died on August 27 at Hammond Hall.

Births:

No births to report today.

