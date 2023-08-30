Labor Day Forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re expecting temperatures to drop down into the low 50s to start off your Thursday. There may be a little bit of isolated fog that burns off rather rapidly Thursday morning. While the wind flow will shift around to the south and southeast, our warm-up will not really begin until we get into Friday. Friday we expect to see daytime high temperatures running near average in the low to mid 80s. That southerly wind flow will continue throughout the weekend and will usher in temperatures topping out in the low 90s through Labor Day. We don’t see any rain in the forecast for the next seven days. What we do see you from this weekend and all the way through next weekend is temperatures that will top out about 10 degrees warmer than what is normal in the low 90s.

