Local author’s novels are bound for the stars

A local author based in Quincy will soon have a collection of her work sent to the moon.
By Josef Lawler and Kaleb Wolters
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A local author based in Quincy will soon have a collection of her work sent to the moon.

Author Jerilyn Dufresne started publishing her writing when she was 65-years-old. Three books and a short story by Dufresne are a part of a project that is sending various pieces of art to the lunar surface.

“I already thought, oh my books will live on after I’m gone,” Dufresne said, “but they’ll live on even longer!”

The founder of the project, Samuel Peralta, is calling it the largest launch of cultural works into space that has ever been done.

The process includes inscribing the material being sent to the moon on NanoFiche, a form of analogue storage that is the approximately the size of a US dime.

Dufresne said being apart of the project is a huge honor.

“Well they have over 30,000 authors and musicians and painters and all different kind of creative types, 30,000 from 158 countries,” Dufresne said. “So, this is a huge deal and I’m just so grateful and honored to be a part of it.”

Dufresne’s books are set to be on board the Polaris Mission, which is expected to land on the moon in November of 2024.

