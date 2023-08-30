Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child

Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Robert Lee Sims, Jr(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Monroe County, Missouri, man received three consecutive life sentences Wednesday for sexually abusing and exploiting a minor over several years.

According to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, 56-year-old Robert Lee Sims Jr. of Madison, Missouri, abused the victim for five years, beginning when the victim was 13 years old.

Sims was convicted in March after a four-day jury trial in Ralls County.

Bailey stated Sims was convicted of seven felony counts: two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, statutory rape in the second degree, statutory sodomy in the second degree, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a minor and forcible sodomy.

The criminal investigation was initiated as a coordinated effort between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Missouri Drug Task Force.

