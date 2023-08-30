New grant looks to help local sex trafficking victims

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Those at a local organization say human trafficking in Northeast Missouri has gotten worse.

Kairos Hope founder and executive director Eryka McMillan said there is a lot of major highways in the are which makes it easier for traffickers to move victims around the area and take them to big cities like St. Louis or Kansas City.

The organization is a residential home the serves women who have been victims of sexual trauma. McMillan said nearly 60% of their clients are victims of human trafficking.

She said a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri will help them expand their operations.

Board member Maria Kuhns said said grants can go a long way for small organizations like Kairos Hope.

“It raises a lot of awareness for some of the issues and the challenges these women are facing and it does provide a support network for them so even though Kairos Hope is open to women from a very wide area, first a foremost we care about the women that are here in Northeast Missouri,” Kuhns said.

McMillan said the money will go to security upgrades and staff training. She said they want to get no trespassing signs and an electric gate to block their driveway so drivers don’t use it to turn around. She said it adds stress to staff and their clients when a driver uses their driveway like that.

She said she also wants to upgrade the security cameras around the facility.

“Getting them where they’re consistent and can monitor better in the dark, that sort of thing and right now all we have is a driveway alarm so we are alerted when someone pulls into our property but that doesn’t stop anyone and that doesn’t let people know that they can’t come onto our property, like signage would,” McMillan said.

McMillan said she wants to train their staff to better handle when their victims suffer from moments of crisis as well. She said victims suffer from serious trauma and it’s important to de-escalate the situation whenever that happens.

You can call the national human trafficking hotline for advice or to report suspected trafficking at 888-373-7888.

If you want find out more on how to donate to Kairos Hope or reach out for help you can call 217-891-6662 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.