Organizers prepare for 35th annual Keokuk Labor Day Parade

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Preparations continue for the 35th annual Keokuk Labor Day Parade.

Organizers said they’ve been planning the parade since January.

This year’s parade theme is Children’s Bedtime Stories.

Organizer Tina Hartman said the more than 100 parade floats participating this year will decorate as best as they can to help the community in celebrating the holiday.

“I’m looking forward to all of what everybody’s come up with and it’s just, we just love putting it on, we really do,” Hartman said.

The parade takes place on Labor Day, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade routes starts at 19th and Main Street and goes to 4th and Main Street.

