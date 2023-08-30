Plans by Keokuk School District to relocate Torrence Pre-K

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The relocation of a Tri-State school is in the works. The building that houses Torrence Pre-K in the Keokuk School District was built in 1924, and officials are ready for a change.

The school has four half-day programs and one full-day program, all of which are at capacity of roughly 20 students in each class. The problem, the school’s principal Meghan Davis said, is the lack of space. It’s a two-story building, however, students are only allowed to occupy the first floor because of the state fire code.

“We’re maxed at where we can go,” Davis said.

A community survey in the last year found that relocating the school should be one of the district’s top priorities. Through the survey, Davis said 26 families said they would have their child attend Torrence if there was enough space.

“In order to be able to meet those needs we would need to additional teacher and we can’t do that here because we don’t have the space to be able to do that,” she said.

Much of the upstairs is used for storage and extra office space. The 100 or so students are limited to the downstairs only. While Davis said it’s problematic for taking on new students, teachers say it’s also a problem for them.

“We use the gym for this where normally we wouldn’t be using the gym, we use the hallway where normally we wouldn’t you wouldn’t be using the hall,” paraprofessional Kimberly Buerklin said. “We make space where there’s no space.”

Further survey results found the need for a three-year-old program.

Aside from space needs, the nearly 100-year-old building is also requiring more and more maintenance.

The district’s maintenance director, Aaron Hinton, said it’s by far the oldest building he helps maintain. The air conditioning are window unit, and the boiler is a steam boiler. This summer he said the roof had extensive repair.

He also said there are plumbing issues.

“We’re getting to the point where we need to stop spending money on this building and put it towards something different,” Hinton said.

This month the school board authorized the superintendent to begin negotiations to purchase property for relocation. District officials hope to have an answer on the situation before next school year.

The district took over the building 10 years ago when it closed as a neighborhood elementary school.

The top priority, as voted on by survey respondents, was for football and track and field upgrades. This week the district received a quote for upgrades at Calvert Stadium that tallied more than $4 million. Improvements include replacing the existing grass field with turf, drainage improvements, and replacing the existing track.

The school board approved an athletic facility public hearing and a financial public hearing for 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the central office at 520 N. 20th Street in Keokuk. Bidding for track upgrades would happen in January if the board chooses to move forward.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.