Tri-State Rodeo preparations underway for weekend kick off

Organizers are busy preparing for the 75th Tri-State Rodeo
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Organizers are gearing up for the 75th annual Tri-State rodeo in Fort Madison.

In honor of the 75th year anniversary, organizers said past chairmen will be honored at the rodeo and pre-rodeo parade.

Chariman Chuck Kempker said his team has upped the entertainment this year.

Some of this year’s artists include Ian Munsick, Chris Janson and Alabama.

Kempker said four days of pre-rodeo activities will lead to four nights of rodeo and musical fun inside C.E. Richards arena.

“For the community itself, it brings you know may it be just the downtown retailers the people and just the organizations that get together it definitely does bring money to the town but not just that, it’s the PRCA [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association] Itself and the circuit that we’re in that we feel like we have one of the best arenas, organizations, rodeo in the Midwest,” Kemper said.

Tri-State rodeo festivities begin this Saturday with a pancake breakfast and the rodeo stampede 5K.

The rodeo itself kicks-off next Wednesday.

Click here to view a full schedule of events.

