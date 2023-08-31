Blessing welcomes nursing students

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Science held their annual kick off to the academic year, Commitment to Care.
Keynote speaker, Darryl Bellamy, spoke with the students and encouraged them to push past their greatest fears.

Blessing of the Hands--when faculty recites blessings for students as they have water poured over their hands--was a highlight of the day.

Students prepared for the life-changing work they will do in the next year, but this isn’t the only thing students get to look forward to throughout the school year.

Abby Stratman, a third year nursing student, described some extracurricular activities students get to partake in.

“First, we have ‘SHSO’ and ‘SNO’--those are two programs within Blessing-Rieman that we have professional speakers come in and talk to students in the program about [different] a variety of things that go on in the hospital, and how we can better care for those patients,” Stratman said.

Blessing-Rieman students feel this academic welcome sets them up for success and are excited to get to do life-changing things over the next school year.

