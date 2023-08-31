Blue Sky

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure is dominating the weather pattern in the Midwest. When high pressure is over the top of the region, we generally have fair weather conditions with little cloud cover. This weekend will be no different. High pressure will be slightly to the east of the region and that will allow for a nice southerly wind flow. That southerly wind flow will begin to usher in warmer temperatures on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Labor Day starts off with sunshine and ends with sunshine
Labor Day starts off with sunshine and ends with sunshine(Brian inman)

Every day this weekend temperatures will top out near 90. The forecast also looks rather dry with little if any chance of precipitation over the next five days. So whatever outdoor activities you have planned for your Labor Day weekend, they should all go off without a hitch from the weather department. In the extended or long-range forecast, we do see a limited potential for some scattered showers next Tuesday or Wednesday.

