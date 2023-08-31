Cedarhurst holds ‘Mini Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

QUINCY (WGEM) -Wednesday afternoon community members and Cedarhurst residents gathered for a mini walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The event aimed to support research and education efforts made by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Following the mini walk around the building, gift baskets that were donated by local Quincy businesses were raffled off.

All the funds raised went straight to the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission to find a cure for dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Cedarhurst Director of Sales Tammy Radecki said it’s important to spread community awareness about the disease.

“A lot of people don’t know what to do and where to turn to when their loved ones start facing, you know, dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Radecki said “What do I do, who can I talk to, where can I turn? You know, they really don’t know where to go, so, this spreads awareness of how we can help.”

The funds raised also go towards community education as well as support for people living with Alzheimer’s.

Senior Development Director for the walks of Quincy, Jacksonville and Macomb, Todd Lamison said that community awareness is the key to getting rid of the stigma that surrounds dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“By having this community involvement, by going and raising the funds locally and having this awareness happen, we’re getting rid of that stigma,” Lamison said. “We’re having people start to have conversations and now we have a treatment that’s early diagnosis so if we don’t have people in early diagnosis, we can’t go ahead and treat them, so, it’s super important more than ever to be very local, very loud about what Alzheimer’s is and how you can go ahead and get help.”

On Sept. 23, the Alzheimer’s Association is putting on a full walk fundraiser that will be held at Upper Mormon Park in Quincy that begins at 9:30am. $30,000 of the $80,000 goal has been already been met.

You can find more information on the mission and event details of the Alzheimer’s Association here.

