Hundreds gather in Fort Madison to see Flotsam River Circus performance

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison residents were treated to a circus performance on Wednesday night, but not your typical tented show with clowns and elephants.

One group is performing their circus act along the Mississippi River, stopping at as many river towns as they can.

This is the fourth year that the Flotsam River Circus has gone on a weeks long voyage to perform for river communities in America.

The group’s captain, Jason Webley, said this is the first time they’ve tackled the Mississippi River for a show and that’s a dream he’s had since childhood.

“I’ve been dreaming of the Mississippi River since I was a little kid, you know, and I never as an adult, I live on a small river in Washington state, I’m on the Snohomish river, but yeah, some little kid in me, I really excited about what 50 year old me is up to right now,” Webley said.

The journey to perform in Fort Madison wasn’t a quick or easy one though, Webley said.

“I’ve been scrambling and preparing for this trip for months and we just coming up and down the Mississippi looking at all the towns, meeting with people and organizing our route,” Webley said.

The group started floating down the Mississippi River in Minneapolis and will end in Saint Louis, performing 30 free shows in river towns across five states.

Wembley said they stop in these river towns for a reason.

“Our show is kinda strange, it’s not, I think, maybe it’s a little weird for some people, but I think that just this act of bring a bunch of people here to the river is kind of a type of communion and it also is very simple,” Wembley said.

Fort Madison’s tourism director, Chi Eastin, said seeing so many people out at the river front made the performance even more fun.

“It was a beautiful night and it was just fun to have everybody on the river front enjoying the river front tonight,” Eastin said.

Eastin said it’s exciting to see a group like the Flotsam River Circus draw people to the riverfront because that’s why Fort Madison was created.

“Everything is built up around it, from our pavilion to pour pier where American Cruise Line stops and now our new marina down there that’ll be finished in the spring of 2024,” Eastin said. “So people are down here bike riding and fishing everyday so we love having people come and utilize it.”

All of the Flotsam River Circus’ shows are free and begin at 6 p.m.

Since the group operates strictly off of donations, each location will have an specified location for at-will donations.

2023 Flotsam River Circus Mississippi River Tour Tri-State Stops:

Aug 31 - Keokuk, IA - Victory Park

Sept. 1 - Canton, MO - Mississippi Overlook

Sept. 2 - Quincy, IL - Bicentennial Park

Sept. 3 - Hannibal, MO - Hannibal Riverfront

