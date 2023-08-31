Lake Mount Sterling nature trail takes shape

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A Brown County project to promote nature and exercise is taking shape.

Back in the spring, a group of five community members began to carve out a nature trail, volunteering all of their time without using a dime of taxpayer dollars.

One volunteer, Sara Parn, has been the driving force behind it. She said the lake is underutilized.

“[My family and I] think it’s so important to get out in nature,” Parn said. “This has kind of come late for us as far as really becoming people that love to be outside running all the time, being active, camping, doing things in nature all the time.”

Parn said they’ve spent six to seven days a week to transform the woods into a nature trail. So far, the trail is 1.8 miles long.

“We marked the trees that needed to come out,” Parn said. “We cleared with rakes, then we used blowers, chainsaws, picked weeds by hand.”

Parn said the trail is already in use and popular with Brown County High School’s new cross country team, that Parn helped establish.

“Eric Jones is the coach,” said cyclist Jeff Schmitz who initiated the trail project. “And I believe they’ve been coming out some mornings and doing some trail runs on this to get ready for their season.”

Schmitz said they’re not finished yet, but with more helping hands, they can get done sooner rather than later.

“Long term, we’d eventually like to get all the way around to the North side of the lake,” Schmitz said. “Up by the boat dock.”

Schmitz said they plan to install signage and build a couple of bridges in the fall.

Parn said the volunteers raised money for supplies to build the bridge.

If you’d like to help out with the trail project, you can contact Schmitz here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.