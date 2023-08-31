Lake Mount Sterling nature trail takes shape

A Brown County project to promote nature and exercise is taking shape.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A Brown County project to promote nature and exercise is taking shape.

Back in the spring, a group of five community members began to carve out a nature trail, volunteering all of their time without using a dime of taxpayer dollars.

One volunteer, Sara Parn, has been the driving force behind it. She said the lake is underutilized.

“[My family and I] think it’s so important to get out in nature,” Parn said. “This has kind of come late for us as far as really becoming people that love to be outside running all the time, being active, camping, doing things in nature all the time.”

Parn said they’ve spent six to seven days a week to transform the woods into a nature trail. So far, the trail is 1.8 miles long.

“We marked the trees that needed to come out,” Parn said. “We cleared with rakes, then we used blowers, chainsaws, picked weeds by hand.”

Parn said the trail is already in use and popular with Brown County High School’s new cross country team, that Parn helped establish.

“Eric Jones is the coach,” said cyclist Jeff Schmitz who initiated the trail project. “And I believe they’ve been coming out some mornings and doing some trail runs on this to get ready for their season.”

Schmitz said they’re not finished yet, but with more helping hands, they can get done sooner rather than later.

“Long term, we’d eventually like to get all the way around to the North side of the lake,” Schmitz said. “Up by the boat dock.”

Schmitz said they plan to install signage and build a couple of bridges in the fall.

Parn said the volunteers raised money for supplies to build the bridge.

If you’d like to help out with the trail project, you can contact Schmitz here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Quincy Gems not returning next season; future beyond 2024 unclear
Former Canton city collector LaTrisha Crist is accused of stealing almost $90,000 between...
Lawsuit accuses former Canton collector of stealing nearly $90K
This comes as the ongoing labor dispute involving the city and the union representing the...
Quincy City Council sees swearing in of four QPD officers
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

The building that houses Torrence Pre-K in the Keokuk School District was built in 1924, and...
Plans by Keokuk School District to relocate Torrence Pre-K
Students are welcomed as Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health holds their annual kick...
Blessing welcomes nursing students
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Science held their annual kick off to the...
Blessing welcomes nursing students
A Brown County project to promote nature and exercise is taking shape.
Lake Mount Sterling nature trail takes shape