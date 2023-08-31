Portion of North 24th Street closed due to structure fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police blocked off a portion of North 24th Street Thursday morning due to a structure fire.

Around 11:45 a.m. officials closed North 24th Street between Larch Road, just south of Locust Street. and Wismann Lane.

Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.

