Pritzker signs new Illinois Grocery Store Initiative bill

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A new program in Illinois aims to address food deserts in rural towns.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new bill called the Illinois Grocery Initiative. The plan is to incentivize people in rural communities to open a grocery store as well as financially support exisitng grocers through grants.

Scott County town Bluffs, Illinois is one example in the tri-states that could potentially qualify.

“We are a food desert,” said Bluffs mayor Linda Sapp. “We used to have three grocery stores in our town. With changes and such we don’t have any now. So people will have to drive to Jacksonville or Winchester which is 15 miles away or Meridosia which is about 10 miles.”

Sapp said the only option in town is a gas station which is mainly pizza and snacks.

“We just need essentials for people to be able to buy,” Sapp said.

Sapp said they have a farm two miles away and County Market delivers to residents once a week.

“Other towns have nothing,” Sapp said. “Like Exeter, Oxville, Naples.”

Workers at Great Scott! Community Market in Winchester said they opened in 2018 during a time when the city was in a food desert.

“It was kind of rocky at first getting up,” said the co-op’s manager Thomas Coonrod. “Getting things going as we’d never done this before.”

Coonrod said five years later Winchester has now become a hub for people in the surrounding area to buy groceries.

“We’ve got several people who will say ‘Man I wish we had this in our town! We’d be here every day,’ " Coonrod said.

Coonrod said those people are flocking to Winchester from Scott, Morgan, and Green Counties for basic essentials like vegetables and milk.

Here’s more on the Illinois Grocery Initiative:

-Pritzker is setting aside $20 million for the program.

-While the program aims to get new grocery stores open in food desert towns it will also continue to support existing ones.

- Those grocers can get a high impact business program grant which can offset operation costs and include tax exemptions.

