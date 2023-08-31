Quincy DMV to go appointment only, expand online services

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to make your next DMV visit go smoother, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is implementing a skip-the-line program starting in Quincy Friday.

“We live in a world where customers are given the opportunity to schedule appointments for service they need when it works for them,” Giannoulias said. “When it’s time for a dental exam I schedule an appointment with my dentist when I need a haircut I schedule an appointment with my barber. If I faced unpredictable wait times each visit for that service it would be exasperating offering appointments at high volume DMVs make sense.”

DMV guests are encouraged to take advantage of the services offered on the Secretary of State website, including renewing your driver’s license or ID and license plate sticker online.

“Making an appointment is easy, our website has a make an appointment button that is prominently located on the page,” Giannoulias said. “The prompts help you select a DMV location and available date and time that works for you, it’s that simple.”

Customers looking to get a real ID driver’s license, ID card services, and in-car driving tests will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at the Quincy DMV.

If you’re seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing a license plate sticker, you do not need to make an appointment. You can just walk in.

You can get to the Secretary of State’s website and schedule your next appointment here.

