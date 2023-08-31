Quincy Family YMCA receives donation

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Family YMCA is the recipient of a very large donation made from a beloved member of the wellness center.

The Charles Lugo estate bestowed $542,543.76 to the Quincy Family YMCA. The donation was given in two installments.

The first installment came in Fall 2022 and the second in June 2023.

Charles Lugo was a member of the fitness center for more than 20 years, and according to Rick Shover, CEO of Quincy Family YMCA, Lugo has become part of the “Y-family” over time.

“He was in love with the ‘Y’, I mean, he came here and played racquetball, and hung out with the ‘Y-family’,” said Shover.

Shover said that people who knew Lugo knew him to be a beacon of light in the community.

“Charlie was a humble, tenderhearted, and benevolent man who deeply loved the Quincy community and the Quincy Family YMCA,” Shover said. He loved spending time with his ‘Y-family’ and being on the Y racquetball court. We are deeply grateful to Charlie and the Lugo family for the bequest.”

The bequest will be used to support the YMCA’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the community.

