Federal student loan interest resumes soon

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Federal student loan interest starts to accrue again on September 1 and officials at a local university officials say that has parents and students worried.

Brice Baumgardner, the Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management and Director of Financial Aid at Hannibal LaGrange University, said the parents and students who come into their financial aid office are more well informed than ever, and they’re concerned about what loans could mean for their future.

Baumgardner said more families have been educated about the loan programs available and have an idea what they want. He said that allows school officials to give families the help they need.

“A lot of them are being smarter about what their borrowing,” he said. “We joke around about loans are for educational purposes. They are not meant for other things like maybe a student feels like they don’t want to work as much so they’re gonna borrow a little bit more or they are gonna utilize it for non-educational expenses.”

Baumgardner said long term debt remains a common concern for many parents and students, with some worrying they will need to borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for an education. He said the school works to find the best plan for each family, and they find out it’s more along the lines of a few thousand dollars every year.

For those with any amount of loans, they’ll feel the impact of interest.

Philosophy and Economics professor Dr. Lonnie Nelson said during while borrowers didn’t have to worry about interest, they might have either worked to try to pay off some of their loans, or used the time to spend a little more, such as going out to eat or going to the movies. He said interest rates concern consumers the most.

“When you have to pay more in interest as interest rates rise then you have to spend more of your income paying off interest and if you are paying more of your dollars in interest and you’re not able apply those dollars to paying off principle which means you stay in debt longer,” Nelson said.

He said the economy will see a little less consumer spending.

He said for borrowers to deal with the payments, they should try to put a little more into their debt payments. The interest on loans means it’ll eat up most of the payments if they pay the minimal amount. Putting more money towards the loans allows you to overcome the interest and make more progress on paying off the loan.

