Taste of fall today before the heat returns

QUINCY (WGEM) - What a pleasant morning! Temperatures are in the 50s, with clear skies, and light easterly winds. If you live around or travel near bodies of water like rivers and ponds you may notice some fog developing over the water. This will be due to the temperature different between the warmer water and the cooler air above it. An area of high pressure is centered over the Great Lakes region. This high pressure will deliver abundant sunshine throughout the whole day. We will get a nice taste of early fall today. Highs today will be below normal for this time of year, in the upper 70s. Plus, we will have no humidity so it is going to be, in my book, a nearly perfect day. The clear skies will continue into tonight with slightly cooler lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow morning will be another invigorating morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s to start the day. Light jackets just may be needed. With the cooler air over bodies of warmer water again, patchy river fog will be possible. The aforementioned high pressure system will lend us another day with a plethora of sunshine though. Highs will be a little warmer but seasonable, in the low to mid 80s.

Once we head into the weekend, temperatures will start to warm. Then, they will get pretty hot.

