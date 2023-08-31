Teachers helping teachers: West Prairie adds instructional coach position

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Every year, school districts create more opportunities for their students, but what opportunities are made specifically for teachers?

A new position in the West Prairie School District is designed to help teachers, new or tenured, to reach a little further. Corinne Biswell has taught agriculture in the district for years, but this year she’s an instructional coach. That means she goes inside every classroom, observes and then has coaching session with teachers.

“What does the teacher feel is a strength, what does the teacher feel went well with the lesson, what would we do if we were to have this day over again,” Biswell said, are a few things she goes through with her peers.

Biswell said she can help make a difference in teachers who are just starting out, and teachers who have been in the classroom for a while.

“You’re sorting through it on your own, and you’re trial by fire, you’re experimenting [in your first few years],” Biswell said. “Sometimes you just really want somebody else to bounce ideas off of.”

According to a study with the RAND Corporation, 10% of teachers nationwide leave the education industry every year. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the position became to fruition because of the district’s desire to help retain teachers while also enhancing their product in the classroom.

”The idea that a teacher is alone in that classroom but yet we expect them to come and collaborate with their peers, I think there needs to be a continuum of continuous collaboration whenever you have professional development in a school,” Gradert said.

Gradert said they were looking for a candidate that demonstrated strong content knowledge, someone teachers could trust and someone that he felt was capable of being a good instructor. Biswell, he said, fit all the requirements.

One teacher who is directly benefiting from the instructional coach is Connor Sullivan, a third year English teacher.

“Your first year of teaching, you’re kind of building the plane as you’re flying it,” Sullivan said.

Biswell was Sullivan’s agriculture teacher in high school. He said Biswell has always been someone he could count on to help him out of any ruts.

‘It’s still relatively new, but she’s been sending me resources that she thinks about because she’s been to my room or she knows how I like to run the show,” Sullivan said.

Depending on the success of the instructional coach, Gradert said he wouldn’t rule out the option of adding a second coach. Another plus, he said, was that Biswell can provide professional development, which is required by the state for teachers to have 120 hours every four years.

West Prairie has some professional development available, but commonly teachers have to find their own and they might have to spend time away from the classroom for it or use their time off in the summer to do it.

