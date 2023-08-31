Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Gems baseball owners say the team has become too financially difficult to operate in the Quincy...
City willing to go to bat to keep Gems baseball in Quincy
Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.
Portion of North 24th Street closed due to structure fire
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child
Former Canton city collector LaTrisha Crist is accused of stealing almost $90,000 between...
Lawsuit accuses former Canton collector of stealing nearly $90K

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison in Jan. 6 Capitol attack case
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say