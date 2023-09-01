Another beautiful day to enjoy before we heat up this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting off our day with another beautiful morning. We have clear skies, light southeasterly winds, and refreshing temperatures in the 50s. High pressure over the Great Lakes region will continue to drift slowly northeast through the day. Even with that high pressure departing, it will influence our forecast by continuing to give us bountiful sunshine. Winds have shifted and are coming out of the southeast. The winds will be light through the day, but those winds along with the sunshine will lead to slightly warmer temperatures than what we had yesterday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will remain low. A great evening is in store for us. So if you have a date night planned, are going to an area football game, or just hanging out in your backyard the forecast will be nearly perfect. The clear skies will continue into tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

After a pleasant morning yet again tomorrow, we will be getting warmer. It will be another day with abundant sunshine, besides a few thin upper-level clouds a little later on in the day for the northern tier. Winds will be coming out of the south at about 5 - 10 mph. Those two factors will lead to highs in the upper 80s. The southerly winds will slowly draw in more moisture

causing dew points to rise into the low 60s. Therefore, you may notice a slight increase in humidity.

The 90° daytime highs will return starting Sunday. Dew points by then will have risen into the 70s, so it will be very hot and humid.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.